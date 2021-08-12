Union Transfer Names Its Coat Check After Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast just wrapped up a five-night run of sold-out shows at Union Transfer in Philadelphia last night. Back in her pre-Japanese Breakfast days, JBrekkie mastermind Michelle Zauner actually used to work at the Philly venue’s coat check and concessions, a memory that she recalled during Saturday’s concert.

“I didn’t even really have the ambition at that time to be like ‘that’ll be me one day,'” Zauner said. “I was just like, ‘I want to work at a cool venue.'” Once, somebody paid for a $1 pretzel with a fake $100 bill and she gave them $99 in actual change: “Sean, my boss, paid it off for me. And now we’ve paid him back by playing five sold-out shows at Union Transfer!”

Now, to celebrate her success, Union Transfer has officially renamed its coat check the Michelle Zauner Coat Check, an honor that Zauner seems pretty excited about. “MICHELLE ZAUNER COAT CHECK!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @xskagnewx and @uniontransfer for commemorating our historic five night run in Philly with the most memorable present of all. The coat check I used to work when the venue first opened has now been enshrined as my coat check. I love Philly the most.”