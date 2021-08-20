Earlier this month, we found out that Aaliyah’s whole catalog would finally be coming to streaming services. For years now, the only album of hers that was available on DSPs was her 1994 debut Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.

Its arrival is not without contention. Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson controls the master recordings for most of her catalog and founded her record label Blackground Recordings and he’s the one that set the deal in place to put her albums online, in association with the Bay Area distributor EMPIRE. But Aaliyah’s estate, who previously announced a different plan to get her music on streaming services last year, says that Henkerson’s deal is “unauthorized.”

Nonetheless, it seems that Aaliyah’s albums will be rolling out to streaming services over the next few weeks. That rollout starts today with her 1996 sophomore album One In A Million. You can stream it below.