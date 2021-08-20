Aaliyah’s One In A Million Hits Streaming Services For The First Time

New Music August 20, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Aaliyah’s One In A Million Hits Streaming Services For The First Time

New Music August 20, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, we found out that Aaliyah’s whole catalog would finally be coming to streaming services. For years now, the only album of hers that was available on DSPs was her 1994 debut Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.

Its arrival is not without contention. Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson controls the master recordings for most of her catalog and founded her record label Blackground Recordings and he’s the one that set the deal in place to put her albums online, in association with the Bay Area distributor EMPIRE. But Aaliyah’s estate, who previously announced a different plan to get her music on streaming services last year, says that Henkerson’s deal is “unauthorized.”

Nonetheless, it seems that Aaliyah’s albums will be rolling out to streaming services over the next few weeks. That rollout starts today with her 1996 sophomore album One In A Million. You can stream it below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power

    22 hours ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest