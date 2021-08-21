Code Orange Covered Nine Inch Nails’ Quake Theme For QuakeCon

Code Orange Covered Nine Inch Nails’ Quake Theme For QuakeCon

Today is the third and final day of QuakeCon 2021, a virtual edition of the annual convention celebrating the 25th anniversary of id Software’s classic 1996 first-person shooter Quake. Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails composed the original video game’s soundtrack, and yesterday, Pittsburgh metallic hardcore band Code Orange went on the official QuakeCon livestream to talk Quake and debut a new cover of NIN’s Quake theme. Listen to that and compare it to the original below.

