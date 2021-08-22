SZA – “Joni,” “I Hate You,” & “Nightbird”
It’s been four years since SZA put out her last album, Ctrl, and it sure seems like there’s something new she wants to release. Around this time last year, she called out her label TDE for holding up her music. Following that declaration, we got a couple fresh singles, including “Hit Different” and “Good Days” and she’s been teasing a new track called “Shirt” for forever. And today she took to social media to drop three new “random thoughts” on Soundcloud, tracks that certainly sound like basically fully-formed songs. They’re called “Joni,” “I Hate You,” and “Nightbird” and their release was apparently spurred on by SZA’s official astrology reader. Check out all three tracks below.