David Ferguson – “Chardonnay” (Feat. Margo Price)

At the end of the week, longtime country music engineer David Ferguson — who has worked with Johnny Cash, John Prine, and Sturgill Simpson, among many others — is releasing his debut album, Nashville No More, after decades in the game. He worked on it with a bunch of country music notables, including Margo Price, who features on the track “Chardonnay,” which was originally written by the British songwriters Roger Cook and Hugh Cornwell. “Chardonnay was there to comfort me during the recording of this record,” Ferguson said. “I’m forever thankful to Roger Cook for having the good sense to write a beautiful love song to a glass of wine.” Listen below.

Nashville No More is out 9/3 via Fat Possum.