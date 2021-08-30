David Ferguson – “Chardonnay” (Feat. Margo Price)

New Music August 30, 2021 12:13 PM By James Rettig

David Ferguson – “Chardonnay” (Feat. Margo Price)

New Music August 30, 2021 12:13 PM By James Rettig

At the end of the week, longtime country music engineer David Ferguson — who has worked with Johnny Cash, John Prine, and Sturgill Simpson, among many others — is releasing his debut album, Nashville No More, after decades in the game. He worked on it with a bunch of country music notables, including Margo Price, who features on the track “Chardonnay,” which was originally written by the British songwriters Roger Cook and Hugh Cornwell. “Chardonnay was there to comfort me during the recording of this record,” Ferguson said. “I’m forever thankful to Roger Cook for having the good sense to write a beautiful love song to a glass of wine.” Listen below.

Nashville No More is out 9/3 via Fat Possum.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Another Day In Paradise”

    22 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda

    18 hours ago

    Stream Kanye West’s Donda — Really!

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest