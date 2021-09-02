Little Simz – “Point And Kill” (Feat. Obongjayar)

Tomorrow, the London rapper and singer Little Simz will release her thoughtful and sprawling new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Right now, it’s our reigning Album Of The Week. Today, with the album release looming, Simz has shared what might be its best track.

True to its title, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is almost entirely Simz. There’s only one featured guest on the whole album: Obongjayar, the Nigeria-born and London-based singer who’s previously collaborated with Danny Brown and Everything Is Recorded. Simz and Obongjayar team up on “Point And Kill.”

The rubbery, elastic “Point And Kill” beat comes from producer Inflo, a member of the mysterious SAULT collective, and its insistently winding bassline and regal horn-stabs carry serious Fela Kuti echoes. Over that groove, Simz and Obongjayar find an easy give-and-take. Simz and Obonjayar debuted “Point And Kill” during Simz’ Tiny Desk Concert earlier this week, and they’ve now shared the studio version. Listen below.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out 9/3 via Age 101.