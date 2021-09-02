Mountain Man – “Kid Like You” (Arthur Russell Cover)

Mountain Man, the harmony-laden North Carolina folk trio made up of Daughter Of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, and Molly Sarlé, have announced a deluxe 10-year anniversary reissue of their 2010 debut album Made The Harbor. The new version will feature a second LP’s worth of bonus material, including unreleased songs, live sessions, and covers, along with a collage made from the band’s personal photo collection and an essay about the record by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

“We are so excited to announce the ten year reissue of Made The Harbor!” the trio say in a statement. “We recorded it when we were smelly freaks eating kimchi and Camembert in a too small car driving around and playing campfire shows. To kick off with, here is a vibey cover of ‘Kid Like You,’ by Arthur Russell. Stay tuned!”

The previously unreleased cover of Arthur Russell’s “Kid Like You,” out today, was recorded live in 2011 at Big Car Gallery in Indianapolis by Doug Fellegy and Jeff DuPont of the Indiana music blog LaundroMatinee. Listen to it below.

The deluxe reissue of Made The Harboris out 11/5 via Psychic Hotline. Pre-order it here.