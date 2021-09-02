al Riggs – “Onshore”

The drowsy, twangy, deep-in-their-feelings North Carolina singer-songwriter al Riggs recently launched a new project called Alex, Fair Warning, but they still have some releases under the al Riggs name in the pipeline. One of them is a mini-album called Oh Good It’s Al Riggs, due out in November on Ryley Walker’s Husky Pants label. The eight-song collection includes songs recorded between 2019 and 2021 that didn’t fit on this year’s I Got A Big Electric Fan To Keep Me Cool While I Sleep or the forthcoming Themselves. The first single from the project, “Onshore,” is out today and available to stream below.

<a href="https://alriggs.bandcamp.com/album/oh-good-its-al-riggs">Oh Good It's Al Riggs by al Riggs</a>

Oh Good It’s Al Riggs is out 11/5 on Husky Pants.