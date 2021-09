al Riggs – “Onshore”

The drowsy, twangy, deep-in-their-feelings North Carolina singer-songwriter al Riggs recently launched a new project called Alex, Fair Warning, but they still have some releases under the al Riggs name in the pipeline. One of them is a mini-album called Oh Good It’s Al Riggs, due out in November on Ryley Walker’s Husky Pants label. The eight-song collection includes songs recorded between 2019 and 2021 that didn’t fit on this year’s I Got A Big Electric Fan To Keep Me Cool While I Sleep or the forthcoming Themselves. The first single from the project, “Onshore,” is out today and available to stream below.

Oh Good It's Al Riggs by al Riggs

Oh Good It’s Al Riggs is out 11/5 on Husky Pants.