al Riggs Rebrands As Alex, Fair Warning With Kate Bush & Hidden Cameras Covers

Back in April, the melancholy, understated Durham singer-songwriter al Riggs released a rewarding new album called I Got A Big Electric Fan To Keep Me Cool While I Sleep. Today they’re back with something different. On Bandcamp, Riggs has revealed One Hundred Cigarettes vol. 1, a covers collection “meant to transition to a new name and a new project.”

The new project is called Alex, Fair Warning. They’re launching the new moniker with covers of Kate Bush’s “The Big Sky” and the Hidden Cameras’ “Gay Goth Scene.” Neither recording fits into the “queer country” milieu Riggs was working in before, but the lo-fi, downcast vibes are consistent with their past work. The Kate Bush cover gets an electronic pop treatment, while Joel Gibbs’ baroque-pop track ends up slathered in noise. Hear both covers below.

<a href="https://alriggs.bandcamp.com/album/one-hundred-cigarettes-vol-1">One Hundred Cigarettes vol. 1 by Alex, Fair Warning</a>

Riggs is doing a ticketed livestream concert on 8/18; tickets are on sale here.