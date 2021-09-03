Spectres – “Tell Me”

New Music September 3, 2021 By Ryan Leas

Last year, Vancouver’s Spectres released their fourth album, Nostalgia. As the name might suggest, it found the group expertly mining retro sounds, particularly gothic strains of new wave and post-punk. Now, they’ve announced a followup. It’s similarly concerned with the past, bearing the name of Hindsight, and it’s out in the beginning of November. Along with the announcement, Spectres have shared a lead single (and the album’s closing track), “Tell Me.” It finds them moving a bit further up the timeline, delving into some deep New Order vibes. If that kind of thing works on you the way it works on me, then you will probably think “Tell Me” is a banger. Check it out below.

Hindsight is out 11/5 via Artoffact Records. Pre-order it here.

