Gone To Color – “Suicide” (Feat. Liars)

New Music September 10, 2021 12:20 PM By Peter Helman

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. Liars’ Angus Andrew has teamed up with Gone To Color, the duo of Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt, for a new single to raise money for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “Many moons ago Tyler and Matt (GTC) sent me some instrumentals, one of which was titled ‘Suicide.’ Tragically, as circumstance would have it, an old friend of mine had just taken their life, so the timing was intense,” Andrew says. “Despite grieving with very raw emotions, I tried to communicate the frustration I was feeling. The result is now indelibly linked and serves as a particularly personal monument to my dear friend.” Listen below.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.

