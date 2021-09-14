Jarvis Cocker – “Aline” (Christophe Cover)

Way back in February of 2020, the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s new movie The French Dispatch hit the internet, and it featured a piece of music that was both familiar and unfamiliar. The that played at the end of the trailer was a bit of a standard — “Aline,” a huge 1965 hit for the French singer Christophe — but the recording was different. As it turns out, that voice belonged to the former Pulp leader Jarvis Cocker. And now, with the long-delayed theatrical release of The French Exit looming, Cocker has announced a whole new album that ties in with Wes Anderson’s film.

Cocker has now shared his breathy, theatrical rendition of “Aline” in its studio-recording entirety. Cocker’s “Aline” will appear on the French Dispatch soundtrack album, along wit Alexandre Desplat’s score. But Cocker’s “Aline” also serves as the first single for Chansons D’Ennui, Cocker’s new album of French songs from that same period. (Ostensibly, the album comes from the fictional artist Tip-Top, but it’s really Cocker.) Chansons D’Ennui works as a kind of companion-piece to The French Dispatch, and Cocker recorded it with the same band from his 2020 JARV IS… album Beyond The Pale.

Chansons D’Ennui includes Cocker’s renditions of songs like Serge Gainsbourg’s “Requiem Pour Un Con,” Françoise Hardy’s “Mon Ami La Rose,” Brigitte Bardot’s “Contact,” and Jacques Dutronc’s “Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous.” Below, listen to Cocker’s version of “Aline,” as well as the Christophe original, and check out the tracklist for Cocker’s album

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dans Ma Chambre” (Dalida cover)

02 “Contact” (Brigitte Bardot cover)

02 “La Tendresse” (Marie LaFôret cover)

04 “Amour, Je Te Cherche” (Nino Ferrer & Radiah cover)

05 “Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous” (Jacques Dutronc cover)

06 “Il Pleut Sur La Gare” (Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem cover)

07 “Paroles, Paroles” (Dalida & Alain Delon cover)

08 “Requiem Pour Un Con” (Serge Gainsbourg cover)

09 “Mon Ami La Rose” (Françoise Hardy cover)

10 “Mao Mao” (Claude Channes cover)

11 “Elle Et Moi” (Max Berlin cover)

12 “Aline” (Christophe cover)

Chansons D’Ennui is out 10/22 on ABKCO.