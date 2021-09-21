The album is filled with surprises, where catchy hooks emerge from wallowing twinkles and driving choruses devolve into gorgeous swirls. There are hints of art-damaged ’70s rock, the pastoral glides of the Innocence Mission, Angel Olsen’s more recent gloomy epics, the pinched-nerve shagginess of Whitney. one hand on the steering wheel… isn’t necessarily a showy album, but after a few listens it really opens up and you can hear all the moving pieces that are sputtering away in the background of every song. A lot of thought and intentionality has gone into every moment, and you can feel it. There’s “partner,” which mumbles along until a cascading guitar line turns the song’s weary party narrative into feverish desperation. And “violence,” which swells into one of the album’s most sweeping moments of grandeur, a collision of crisp guitars and drawling harmonies.

It also helps that Levy’s songs are impeccably wordy; sometimes, when she’s really locked-in, it almost sounds like she’s spitting bars. She’s descriptive and generous with the details, little ones that accumulate over time and add up to an impressive picturesque whole. That’s part of what keeps one hand on the steering wheel… from veering into territory that might make it sleepy or indistinct. Levy’s voice is a consistent presence, pushing back against the instruments or guiding them somewhere new. She slips into the pocket easily, on the aforementioned “damn” and on songs like “can’t stop me from dying,” a shadowy pulse that sounds like picking up your pace when you’re the only one on a dark city street.

The album has been positioned as a sort of travelogue of growing up in Montréal. Many of the lyrics deal with watching places pass through the windows of cars and buses and trains, or walking around her block and observing the way life changes slowly and then all too quickly. Levy is proud of her sense of place. On “backyard,” she reflects on what it’s like to stick around where you were raised. “There is something to be said/ About growing up in the neighborhood/ And then staying in that neighborhood,” she sighs. “Even when you finally could leave and explore other places near or far/ But you chose to stay in the place you grew up.” She allows herself to fantasize about leaving. On “writer in ny,” she dreams of splitting her time between the coasts, but she lands on a more comforting scenario that could take place just about anywhere: “Meet me in the park when it’s dark outside/ With a book in hand and a bottle of white/ We’ll talk about it all night.”

Levy seems torn between a desire to keep moving and with nurturing herself by staying put. That’s where the split in the album’s title comes from: one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden. Throughout, Levy depicts herself as being the last one to leave the party or the one that’s afraid of missing out. But she also is learning to be more content with her surroundings, become patient and kind and appreciative of it all. Also on “backyard,” she sings about the always-tantalizing possibility of what’s around the corner: “There is something to be said/ About how we neglect/ The things that are right in front of us every moment/ For the promise of something better/ Far away/ Is more about imagination than escape.” With one hand on the steering wheel…, Levy has made an album that feels both near and far — intimate and direct and also fixated on the potential to do something new with some well-worn tools. She’s certainly achieved that.

one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden is out 9/24 via Saddle Creek.

