The 10 Best Genesis Songs

Abacab, the 11th studio album by UK prog/pop legends Genesis, turns 40 tomorrow. Nursery Cryme, the band’s first album with drummer Phil Collins and guitarist Steve Hackett, turns 50 in November. Meanwhile, the band’s SECOND reunion tour begins in the UK Sept. 20, with US dates to follow in November (fingers crossed!). Their drummer for the tour is Phil Collins’ son Nic, who wasn’t even alive when his father last wrote original material for the band 30 years ago.

All of this is to say, well, Genesis are old! They’ve been around the proverbial block, but against all odds and age, the power trio of Collins, guitarist Mike Rutherford, and keyboardist Tony Banks are back for another honest to god Genesis tour, just like it was all those years ago when they all still had mullets.

This tour wasn’t always a given. 2007 should’ve been it. All signs seemed to point that way. Since that tour, Phil Collins incurred a series of health problems, lost his ability to play the drums, obsessed over the Alamo, became a recluse, returned from his self-imposed exile, hung out with Action Bronson, wrote an autobiography, and toured as a solo act. Rutherford and Banks… well… I’m sure they were up to something! I’m just glad Phil, Mike, and Tony at least finally decided to tour instead of wasting their golden years attending Knicks games.

Naturally, now is as good as time as ever to revisit their illustrious discography. Over the past 50-plus years, Genesis have released 14 albums plus one that shall not be named. They’ve also released four excellent live albums that, as you’ll see below, are as important to their legacy as any extended studio jam they created (not to mention the extensive amount of live bootlegs available online – might I suggest their 1980 Lyceum Ballroom show). Their catalogue is as wide-ranging and diverse as one would expect from a band their age. It’s a catalog that even today seems to be a little slept on (although if you were alive during the band’s insane run during the ‘80s, you could probably still use the rest).

Because of how diverse it is, I fear I have put myself in a no-win situation. Picking 10 songs from the robust discography of Genesis was never going to be easy. I’m of the opinion that both the Gabriel years and Collins years are equally great, but I realize they might as well be two different bands. Then again, the ’70s and ’80s were also two wildly different decades. I’d like to think that we’ve since come to accept the fact that bands simply grow and change. A band may no longer be interested in creating overly wrought prog rock fantasies. Even Peter Gabriel grew out of that, and so did Genesis after he left. Over the years, they became less interested moonlit knights, cuckoo cocoons, and squonks, and more interested in targeting matters of the heart through more direct songwriting. Even during the Collins years, Genesis seamlessly nestled lengthy prog journeys alongside impeccably crafted pop songs. What separates Genesis from their peers is that they just happened to be really good at both.

Inevitably, a lot of your favorites (and mine) are going to be left off. I’m warning you right off the bat, the first three albums don’t make the cut. Then there are three post-Gabriel albums not represented here: And Then There Were Three, Genesis, and We Can’t Dance (while I love those records, I’m not convinced any of those songs belong as top-tier Genesis. Maaaybe “Mama”? “Second Home By The Sea”? “Down And Out”? “Follow You, Follow Me”? “Driving The Last Spike”?). And once again, we shall not be mentioning a certain album from 1997 featuring the single “Congo.”