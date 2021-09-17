Sharon Van Etten – “Femme Fatale” (The Velvet Underground Cover)
Next week, the Hal Willner-organized album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is being released. On it, a whole lot of artists cover every song on the Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut. We’ve heard contributions from Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney, Kurt Vile, Matt Berninger, and Courtney Barnett, and now — fresh off linking up with Angel Olsen to do their recent collab live at Pitchfork Music Fest — Sharon Van Etten is here with her rendition of “Femme Fatale.” Check it out below.
I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is out 9/24 on Verve.