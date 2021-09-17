Sharon Van Etten – “Femme Fatale” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Ryan Pfluger

New Music September 17, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Sharon Van Etten – “Femme Fatale” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Ryan Pfluger

New Music September 17, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Next week, the Hal Willner-organized album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is being released. On it, a whole lot of artists cover every song on the Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut. We’ve heard contributions from Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney, Kurt Vile, Matt Berninger, and Courtney Barnett, and now — fresh off linking up with Angel Olsen to do their recent collab live at Pitchfork Music Fest — Sharon Van Etten is here with her rendition of “Femme Fatale.” Check it out below.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is out 9/24 on Verve.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Vogue”

    4 hours ago

    Drake Has Nine Of This Week’s Top 10 Singles

    4 days ago

    Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest