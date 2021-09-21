Hear J. Cole Rap Over Drake’s “Pipe Down” Beat On New Single “Heaven’s EP”

It’s only been four months since J. Cole dropped his latest album The Off-Season, but he’s already back with a new single tonight. It’s called “Heaven’s EP,” and it finds Cole rapping over the “Pipe Down” beat from Drake’s recent blockbuster Certified Lover Boy, which in turn sampled Lil Wayne’s 2007 mixtape track “Pussy Money Weed,” which sampled OutKast’s “Jazzy Belle” from 1996’s ATLiens, which sampled “Prelude” by Lamont Dozier, “Cell Therapy,” by Goodie Mob, and “It’s Yours” by T La Rock & Jazzy Jay, the latter of which samples Uncle Louie’s “I Like Funky Music.” Some real Russian nesting doll shit going on here. (For what it’s worth, the pipe down beat is credited to Leon Thomas III, FaxOnly, Jean Bleu, Simon Gebrelul, and Anthoine Walters.)

“Heaven’s EP” comes with a video directed by Simon Chasalow featuring Cole in Las Vegas. Drake shared a clip of the video on his Instagram too. Check it out below.