Willie Nelson – “Family Bible”

New Music September 23, 2021 12:43 PM By Peter Helman

Willie Nelson has announced his new album The Willie Nelson Family. True to its name, the gospel-influenced collection features Willie’s sister Bobbi Nelson on piano, his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson on guitar, vocals, drums, and bass, and his daughters Paula and Amy Nelson on background vocals, plus his longtime bandmates Mickey Raphael, Billy English, Paul English, and Kevin Smith on harmonica, drums, percussion, and bass.

The first single from The Willie Nelson Family is a new rendition “Family Bible.” One of Willie Nelson’s earliest compositions, the song was inspired by his grandmother singing “Rock Of Ages” and reading from the bible after dinner. Nelson wrote the song in 1957 and sold it to Paul Buskirk, who enlisted singer Claude Gray to record it in 1960. Nelson later recorded his own version for his 1971 album Yesterday’s Wine. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Heaven and Hell” (Willie Nelson)
02 “Kneel at the Feet of Jesus” (Willie Nelson)
03 “Laying My Burdens Down” (Willie Nelson)
04 “Family Bible” (Claude Gray, Paul Buskirk & Walt Breeland)
05 “In The Garden” (traditional)
06 “All Things Must Pass” (George Harrison)
07 “I Saw The Light” (Hank Williams, Sr.)
08 “In God’s Eyes” (Willie Nelson)
09 “Keep It On the Sunnyside” (A.P. Carter)
10 “I Thought About You, Lord” (Willie Nelson)
11 “Too Sick To Pray” (Willie Nelson)
12 “Why Me” (Kris Kristofferson)

The Willie Nelson Family is out 11/19 via Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

