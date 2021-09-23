Watch Lizzo Cover BTS’ “Butter”

Lizzo is a BTS fan now. Last week, she freestyled a song about the bromance between band members V and Jimin. And during her appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today — ahead of the release of BTS and Coldplay’s collab “My Universe” tonight — she covered the South Korean boy band’s recent hit “Butter.” And she did it wearing a VMIN shirt.

“I’m singing it around the house anyway, why not sing it on the Live Lounge,” Lizzo told BBC Radio 1 presenter Charlie Hedges before her performance. “I’m a sucker for people who make positive music, and BTS does that. The word is falling in love with them because they are so sweet and pure, and they’re good-hearted. I wanted to bring some more positivity into the world via their song. I hope we do it justice.”

Listen to Lizzo’s full performance and watch the “Butter” cover below.

