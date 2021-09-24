Aimee Mann – “Burn It Out”

Sheryl Nields

New Music September 24, 2021 12:09 AM By Chris DeVille

Aimee Mann – “Burn It Out”

Sheryl Nields

New Music September 24, 2021 12:09 AM By Chris DeVille

Aimee Mann announced the release of her new album Queens Of The Summer Hotel — a project that started with Mann writing songs for a prospective Girl, Interrupted musical — with lead single “Suicide Is Murder.” Today she returns with “Burn It Out,” a second advance track from the LP. It’s the kind of songcraft we’ve come to expect from Mann, a gentle and ornately pretty waltz, smartly written and emotionally intelligent to boot. “Can you just burn it out?” she sings. “So thoroughly you’ll never see a trace of yourself in the spark? Can you just burn it out ’til it’s dark?” Fans of Magnetic Fields will want to tap in for this one as well.

“In this song, a character who has set herself on fire ruminates on whether she had tried to banish the ghosts of trauma though one drastic, self-destructive act,” Mann explains in a statement. Check it out below.

Queens Of The Summer Hotel is out 11/6 on SuperEgo.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Step By Step”

    7 hours ago

    Grimes And Elon Musk Broke Up

    4 hours ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest