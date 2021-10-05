Lionlimb – “Ultraviolet”

In August, Lionlimb announced a new album, Spiral Groove. We’ve already heard “Loveland Pass” and “Nothing,” and now Lionlimb have unveiled another single, “Ultraviolet.”

“This song is about those things you can’t see or hear but you know exist,” leader Stewart Bronaugh says of his project’s new single, “It could be colors beyond our visual limits or the thoughts, dreams, and emotions of a stranger on the train. I think being an artist means to live in and explore that hidden world. Life wants us to stay on the surface. But if you can be still and relax your mind there is a whole other life that you can access at any time. The ‘ultraviolet light’ in this song is that other world.”

Regarding the eye-catching lyric video, Bronaugh adds, “By layering images on top of each other I wanted to create a visual representation for this world within a world and the interconnected magic of everything. I also chose gouache watercolor because I think it best represents this feeling of being under the surface.” Musically, “Ultraviolet” is a moving, intricate composition, reaching a lush crescendo with soaring strings and pounding piano.

Listen to “Ultraviolet” below.

Spiral Groove is out 11/12 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.