Kelis – “Midnight Snacks”

Mike Mora

New Music October 8, 2021 12:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Kelis – “Midnight Snacks”

Mike Mora

New Music October 8, 2021 12:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky

It’s been a minute since we heard anything new from Kelis, whose last full-length album was 2014’s Food. Now, the singer (and chef!) has shared a slinky new song and video directed by Adrienne Raquel called “Midnight Snacks,” which she teased on social media this week.

Produced by The FaNaTix (aka Giggs, Nicki Minaj, Popcaan, Vybz Kartel), “Midnight Snacks” fits right in with Kelis’ long-running food theme (see: “Jerk Ribs,” Breakfast,” “Milkshake,” her 2003 album Tasty, etc). “It’s funny to me, but I like the fact that you can take sex and food, and you can put these two things together, and they’re totally interchangeable. I love that,” Kelis said of the new song, touching on her tendency to sing about food’s sensual appeal. “It isn’t intentional, but the idea is just that food is a very carnal thing,” she said in a press release. “Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy.”

Watch the video for “Midnight Snacks” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    3 days ago

    Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Global Stadium Tour With The Strokes, Haim, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent, & More

    21 hours ago

    Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest