On the same day that the Chisel and Big Cheese both put out new music, we’ve now got another ripper from another UK punk band. Game — the London punks, not the former G-Unit member — released their debut album No One Wins in 2019. The band features Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco, a man who’s currently producing a lot of the best UK punk and hardcore — as well as former members of UK bands like Arms Race and Violent Reaction. But the real draw in Game is singer Ola Herbich, who bellows most of her lyrics in guttural Polish she sounds cool as hell.

Game have now followed up No One Wins with the new EP Legerdemain, which blasts just as hard as the album did. It’s fast, raw, brutal basement-punk, recorded with enough reverb that it sounds epic and mysterious. Closing track “Release” takes that mystery into the stratosphere; it’s basically ambient funeral music. But the whole EP is well worth your time, and you can stream it below.

<a href="https://qualitycontrolhq.bandcamp.com/album/legerdemain">Legerdemain by Game</a>

Legerdemain is out now on Quality Control HQ.