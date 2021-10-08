Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Cover Kate Bush And Sade At Zebulon

Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Cover Kate Bush And Sade At Zebulon

Earlier this week, producer/pianist/composer John Carroll Kirby brought his set to Los Angeles’ Zebulon, where he was joined by a very special guest: Carly Rae Jepsen.

While onstage, Jepsen covered Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” and Sade’s “By Your Side” with Kirby, Rostam Batmanglij, and backup vocalists Julia Ross and Sophi Bairley. “Was an honor to jump on stage the other night at John’s show at @zebulonla,” Jepsen captioned on Instagram. “@johncarrollkirby is a truly incredible musician and performer and I am a huge fan.”

Jepsen talked about being a late-in-life Kate Bush fan last year, telling Clash, “All I can say is I really like Kate Bush lately. I’ve been investigating her work and I’m late to the party, but I’ve been realizing what an incredible writer she is, even visually. I think that would be someone I’d want to bring into influence the next project if I could.”

Watch some fan-shot footage below.

