Andrew VanWyngarden – “Dance Monkey” (Tones And I Cover)
“Dance Monkey” — the single by Australian pop musician Tones And I that climbed the charts a couple years ago — seems like the sort of song that no one should ever cover. But MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden has entered the fray, offering up a psychedelic and maudlin take on the memeable track. He shared it on the Time Passage radio show, which airs on the Memphis radio station WYXR. Yesterday during a pledge drive for the station, VanWyngarden promised a “super special prize” if they hit a specific goal. The goal was hit and, lo and behold, that super special prize is a “Dance Monkey” cover. Here it is…