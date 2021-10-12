Andrew VanWyngarden – “Dance Monkey” (Tones And I Cover)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Panorama

New Music October 12, 2021 10:49 AM By James Rettig

Andrew VanWyngarden – “Dance Monkey” (Tones And I Cover)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Panorama

New Music October 12, 2021 10:49 AM By James Rettig

“Dance Monkey” — the single by Australian pop musician Tones And I that climbed the charts a couple years ago — seems like the sort of song that no one should ever cover. But MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden has entered the fray, offering up a psychedelic and maudlin take on the memeable track. He shared it on the Time Passage radio show, which airs on the Memphis radio station WYXR. Yesterday during a pledge drive for the station, VanWyngarden promised a “super special prize” if they hit a specific goal. The goal was hit and, lo and behold, that super special prize is a “Dance Monkey” cover. Here it is…

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Nelson’s “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Witness The Extreme Cringe-Levels Of Madonna’s Interview With Jimmy Fallon

    4 days ago

    Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest