Wendy Eisenberg – “Evening Song”

New Music October 20, 2021 4:08 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Wendy Eisenberg announced their new album Bent Ring with “Analogies,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, we’re getting another single from the album, “Evening Song.” And just like the first was about the futility of creativity during end times, “Evening Song” is also about making art, in a way, especially in its opening lines as Eisenberg tries to stave off inspiration: “Aye, melody! Don’t come to me at night/ I’m trying to relax! I’m tired!/ And I can’t withstand your attack!” But come it does, in a gentle hum as the song expands to be about a little bit of everything, and how difficult it can be to muster the energy to keep going. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
11/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory
11/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Common Beat Records
11/07 Portland ME @ The Apohadion
11/08 Littleton, NH @ The Loading Dock

Bent Ring is out 11/5 via Dear Life Records. Pre-order it here.

