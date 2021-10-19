Casey Affleck, Walton Goggins, Zooey Deschanel Cast In Donnie & Joe Emerson Biopic

Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins are set to star in the upcoming indie feature Dreamin’ Wild, which is directed by Bill Pohlad (2014’s Love & Mercy) and chronicles the life of 1970s pop-rock sibling duo Donnie and Joe Emerson. Rounding out the cast is Zooey Deschanel, Casey Affleck, Beau Bridges, Chris Messina, Noah Jupe, and Jack Dylan Grazer. Affleck and Goggins are playing Donnie and Joe Emerson as adults, and Jupe and Grazer will portray them as teens, according to Variety. Deschanel will portray Donnie’s wife Nancy, Bridges will play Don Sr., and Messina has been cast as Light In The Attic Records’ Matt Sullivan.

The title Dreamin’ Wild is taken from the Emerson brothers’ only LP, which was self-released in 1979 to little attention. Many years later, Dreamin’ Wild found a cult following when a record collector named Jack Fleischer found the album in a Spokane antique shop and Light In The Attic reissued it in 2012. In 2014, a collection of Donnie’s demos called Still Dreamin’ Wild: The Lost Recordings 1979-81 was released by the label.

After Dreamin’ Wild, Donnie had limited success with a solo career, with his first recording, 1981’s Can I See You, going unreleased. In 1997, he released a country album Whatever It Takes. The Emersons’ most well-known song is “Baby,” which was covered by Ariel Pink & DāM-FunK and Dean Blunt & Inga Copeland around the time of the LITA reissue.