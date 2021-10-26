Shygirl – “CLEO”

October 26, 2021 By Rachel Brodsky

Artist To Watch Shygirl returned for a minute over the summer with the slowthai collaboration “BDE,” which appeared on Shygirl BLU, the live realization of her ALIAS EP. Now, the UK vocalist is back again with a bumping new song called “CLEO.”

Opening with dramatic, cinematic strings, “CLEO” clicks into gear with a nimble, clubby beat. All the while, Shygirl sings about a fantastical onscreen romance (“You got me feeling like a movie star/ All eyes on me… I could be your fantasy”). Listen to “CLEO” below via director Trinity Ellis’ music video.

