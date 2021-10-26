Stream German Screamo Band Masada’s New Album II

New Music October 26, 2021 11:56 AM By Chris DeVille

Masada are a screamo band from Germany whose particular twist on the subgenre errs on the side of scraping, muscular indie-rock, with moments of melodious quiet giving way to explosive stomping and howling. After dropping their debut way back in 2016, Masada have been working on their sophomore LP since a 2018 trip to Japan. After some COVID-related delays, II is finally here. The album is as furiously entertaining as you could hope, raw and combustible but captured in crisp clarity. Check it out below.

II is out now on (deep breath) I Corrupt, Zegema Beach, Pundonor, Sad React, Fireflies Fall, and Longrail. Purchase it here.

