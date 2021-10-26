Stream Jade Dust’s Furious, Passionate Self-Titled EP

The fabled Revolution Summer of Washington, DC punk rock — the 1986 era where veterans of the first-wave hardcore scene started to look inward and make more adventurous music — has inspired thousands of bands over the decade. One of the most recent bands who’s clearly in love with that whole Revolution Summer sound is Jade Dust, from Santa Barbara, who play hardcore with all the messy, clangorous, melodic passion as their DC heroes. Jade Dust are so in love with that sound, in fact, that they got Don Zientara, producer of tons of DC classics, to master their debut EP, which arrives today.

Jade Dust released a great demo earlier this year, and they followed it last month with the early track “Margin Of Error.” Today, Jade Dust have released their self-titled debut EP, which has six songs of churning and intense hardcore. This is clearly the work of a bunch of people recording in a room together, and its lo-fi immediacy really helps it stand out. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://extinctionburst.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-ep-3">S/T EP by JADE DUST</a>

Jade Dust is out now on Extinction Burst.