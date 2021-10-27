Slow Pulp – “Shadow”

New Music October 27, 2021 1:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Chicago Band To Watch Slow Pulp are about to kick off their headlining tour in support of 2020’s Moveys. Today, they’ve shared a new single, “Shadow,” which they originally wrote in the spring of 2020, around the time they wrapped up recording Moveys. “This song is about feeling like you’re out of control, like there’s a certain part of you that doesn’t seem to want to work with the rest,” Slow Pulp expand on “Shadow.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
11/04 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater *
11/05 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *
11/06 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*
11/09 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #
11/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #
11/12 Seattle, WA @ Barboza # SOLD OUT
11/13 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore #
11/14 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #
11/16 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #
11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo # – SOLD OUT
11/19 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #
11/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #
11/22 Austin, TX @ The Parish #
11/23 Dallas, TX @ Ruins #
11/30 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi ^
12/01 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar ^
12/03 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ^
12/04 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^
12/05 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
12/07 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^
12/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
12/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^ – SOLD OUT
12/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One ^ – SOLD OUT
12/11 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^
12/12 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Sideroom ^
12/14 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison ^
12/15 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^
12/16 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^
12/17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
* w/ Girl K, # w/ Mamalarky, ^ w/ Strange Ranger

