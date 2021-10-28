Stream Florida Rapper Kent Loon’s Woozy Debut Album Bittersweet

New Music October 28, 2021 11:49 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Florida Rapper Kent Loon’s Woozy Debut Album Bittersweet

New Music October 28, 2021 11:49 AM By Tom Breihan

The Colombian-born and Florida-based rapper Kent Loon has a slippery gurgle of a voice. He writes short songs, murmuring stoned shit-talk over glimmering trap beats. Loon became high school friends with Florida rapper Chester Watson after moving to St. Petersburg from Colombia, and his music is deeply rooted in the murk of Florida underground rap. He sounds cool as hell.

Today, Kent Loon has released his debut album Bittersweet. There are plenty of likeminded guests on the record: 03 Greedo, Valee, Yung Simmie, Trapland Pat, Loon’s old friend Chester Watson. But the album also feels deeply particular — the kind of thing that only one person could make. I like it a lot, and if you’re curious, you can stream it below.

Bittersweet is out now on POW Recordings.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Stevie B’s “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: The War On Drugs I Don’t Live Here Anymore

    1 day ago

    The Strokes Closed Out Shaky Knees With A Sloppy But Transcendent Hit Parade

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Lily Konigsberg Lily We Need To Talk Now

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest