YG – “Sign Language”

West Coast rap pillar YG released his last album MY LIFE 4HUNNID about a year ago. Today, he’s back with a new single that once again digs into LA gang culture, YG’s favorite lyrical subject. “Sign Language” is exactly what you’re expecting: A hard and swaggering piece of old-school G-funk that’s full of LA-specific tough talk.

If “Sign Language” is pure comfort-zone material for YG, he’s better at tapping into that long-established sound than just about anyone else working right now. On “Sign Language,” YG sounds tough and confident, and the beat is as lush and bottom-heavy as anyone might hope. (Terrace Martin, the jazz/funk/rap great, co-produced “Sign Language” with Canadian producer RealMind. Off the top of my head, I don’t know what Dogg Pound track this samples, but Snoop Dog, Daz Dillinger, and Kurupt all have songwriting credits.) In the video, YG goes on a lowrider parade through Southern California. Check it out below.