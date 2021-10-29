Stream Colombian Hardcore Band Unidad Ideológica’s Ferocious Self-Titled Debut

New Music October 29, 2021 11:27 AM By Chris DeVille

Unidad Ideológica are a hardcore band out of Bogotá with a maniacally noisy sound that verges on black metal at times. It’s so fast and visceral, though, that you might just think of it as punk. Whatever you want to call it, it rips. The band’s self-titled debut album, recorded during strict lockdowns earlier in this year, courses with an anger that comes through loud and clear even if you don’t understand Spanish. It sounds like destruction sweeping across the land, and at just 15 minutes total, you might be compelled to relive that destruction several times in a row. Listen below.

Unidad Ideológica is out now on La Vida Es En Mus. Purchase it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

