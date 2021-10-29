Armand Hammer & The Alchemist – “Moneylenders”

New Music October 29, 2021 11:30 AM By Tom Breihan

Back in March, all-time great rap producer the Alchemist got together with Armand Hammer, the duo of the great underground rappers billy woods and Elucid, to release the collaborative LP Haram. It remains one of 2021’s best rap albums. Alchemist has now put out some new physical editions of Haram on his own label, giving it new art and adding some new features. All of the vinyl editions, including the instrumental one, are already sold out, but you can still get it on cassette and CD. And today, Alchemist has shared the bonus track that’ll appear on those editions.

“Moneylenders” is a hard, eerie track that very much fits the Haram vibe. Over horror-movie pianos and off-kilter cymbal splashes, Elucid and billy woods talk poetic heaviness. The opening billy woods line is a great one: “I tried being the RZA, I tried to help/ Now, it’s more like Fidel, I need a island to myself.” Listen below.

The ALC Edition of Haram is out now, and you can buy it from Alchemist directly.

