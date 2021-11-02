Land Of Talk – “Calming Night Partner”

New Music November 2, 2021 4:18 PM By Peter Helman

Land Of Talk are releasing the new EP Calming Night Partner in a couple of weeks. We’ve already heard “Moment Feed,” the intoxicating lead single. And today, Elizabeth Powell is sharing the EP’s title track, which pairs violent imagery with tender, comfortingly somnambulant indie rock. “Was it a knife fight? Was it a lifetime?” Powell sings. “Did she wear you down, wear you in, sacrificial? Did she tear you right down the middle?” Listen below.

The Calming Night Partner EP is out 11/12 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

