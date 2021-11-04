Sea Oleena – “Untethering”

Montreal-based Charlotte Oleena, bka Sea Oleena, self-released her endlessly dreamy Weaving A Basket album last year. A couple weeks from now Cascine is reissuing the record — an excellent pairing of artist and label — and to mark the occasion, Oleena has unearthed an additional track from the Weaving A Basket sessions. It’s called “Untethering,” and you are liable to get lost in its ambient folk reverie. Bask in the song’s glow below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Will I Know”
02 “Calvisius”
03 “Lost Song”
04 “Carrying”
05 “Gardens”
06 “On Possession”
07 “Horses”

The Weaving A Basket reissue is out 11/19 on Cascine.

