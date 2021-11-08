Foo Fighters have announced a new horror-comedy feature film called STUDIO 666. Dave Grohl and his bandmates shot it in the Encino mansion where they recorded their most recent album, Medicine To Midnight. Grohl and collaborators Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee play themselves; the cast also includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. It was directed by BJ McDonnell — of Hatchet III and Slayer: The Repentless Killogy — and written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, based on a story by Grohl. That story involves a famous rock band camping out in a haunted mansion to record their 10th album, and fighting with the supernatural forces that are housed within.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level,” Grohl said in a statement, continuing:

Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight — told you that place was haunted! — we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up.

STUDIO 666 will have a wide theatrical release on February 25.

Already this year, Foo Fighters have been involved with a TV show about musicians and their moms and a documentary about tour van life. They also have had many music-related endeavors, from their new album to their Bee Gees tribute album, plus their many live shows and their recent induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.