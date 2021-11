Musical wild card NNAMDÏ will release more unpredictably morphing music this week in the form of a new EP called Are You Happy produced by Lynyn, his fellow Chicagoan. NNAMDÏ announced the project today with the release of two tracks, a remix of last year’s BRAT track “Glass Casket” and a new one called “Backseat.” The latter song is a busily skittering synth-pop track with traces of R&B, and you can hear it below along with the remix.

Are You Happy by NNAMDÏ

Are You Happy is out 11/12 on Sooper.