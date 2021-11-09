Dashboard Confessional – “Here’s To Moving On”

Dashboard Confessional – “Here’s To Moving On”

New Music November 9, 2021 10:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last year, Dashboard Confessional released a sprawling best-of compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones, which featured the emo standard-bearers’ most successful tracks. Now, Dashboard — aka Chris Carrabba — is back with a new album announcement and a lead single. The album is called All The Truth That I Can Tell and its first single is titled “Here’s To Moving On.”

“I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat,” Carrabba said of the track in a release. “Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it’s you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn’t outside forces — it’s always you.”

Listen to “Here’s To Moving On” below.

And here’s a trailer for the album:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Burning Heart”
02 “Everyone Else Is Just Noise”
03 “Here’s To Moving On”
04 “The Better Of Me”
05 “Southbound And Sinking”
06 “Sleep In”
07 “Me And Mine”
08 “Sunshine State”
09 “Pain Free In Three Chords”
10 “Young”
11 “All The Truth That I Can Tell”

All The Truth That I Can Tell arrives 2/25 via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.

