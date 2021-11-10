Jasmyn – “Find The Light”

New Music November 10, 2021 9:01 AM By Peter Helman

Jasmyn is the new solo project of Jasmyn Burke, former frontwoman of the Toronto Band To Watch Weaves. Today, she’s announcing her signing to ANTI- and sharing her debut single “Find The Light,” a big, bright alt-pop anthem.

“This song was loosely written during the Fall of 2020,” Burke says. “The world was feeling pretty heavy, and I felt myself wanting to write music that created a mood of happiness and space to grow. It feels like we’re living in this sort of in-between space, where life is altering. I wanted to explore finding comfort and hopefulness through uncomfortable change. I feel like I have grown and changed as a person over the last few years and wanted to write songs that created a sense of confidence and well-being.”

Listen to “Find The Light” below.

Peter Helman Staff

