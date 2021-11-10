Black Dog In The Sky is the debut EP from Chime Hour, a new screamo band out of Newcastle, England. It burns through four songs in 10 minutes, all of them brimming with desperately raw vocals and gnarly twisted guitar work. This is still hardcore at its heart, as guttural as it is epic — music that reminds you where emo came from in the first place. If you have a taste for ferociously combustible rock music with some virtuosic flair and the stomach for singing that prioritizes passion over precision, this band may be for you. Stream the full EP below.

<a href="https://tombtreetapes.bandcamp.com/album/black-dog-in-the-sky">Black Dog in the Sky by CHIME HOURS</a>

Black Dog In The Sky is out now on Tome Tree Tapes/Witch Elm.