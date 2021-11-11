Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing My Chemical Romance’s Eternal Banger “Welcome To The Black Parade”

When Kelly Clarkson was a young boy, her father took her into the city to see a marching band. He said, “Kelly Clarkson, when you grow up, will you be the savior of the broken, the beaten, and the damned?” Actually, none of this happened, at least as far as we know. But Kelly Clarkson is in interpreter of song, and today, she interpreted motherfucking “Welcome To The Black Parade,” baby!

These days, Kelly Clarkson is covering a different song every day on her daytime talk show. In recent weeks, we’ve posted her covers of Radiohead, Beck, Depeche Mode. On today’s show, Clarkson and her band took on “Welcome To The Black Parade,” My Chemical Romance’s fun-as-hell 2006 statement-of-intent single. Sadly, they did not dress up in Black Parade uniforms. It still ruled.

Kelly Clarkson’s best songs were always just a few degrees removed from the gleaming emo catharsis that bands like MCR were offering around the same time, so she’s a natural fit for a jam like this. I hope Clarkson continues with this thread and covers all the best jams of the mid-’00s stadium-emo wave. I want to hear Clarkson sing “Sugar, We’re Going Down” and “Dirty Little Secret” and “Miss Murder.” I bet she wants to sing them, too. Below, check out Clarkson’s “Welcome To The Black Parade” and the original My Chemical Romance video.

glass beach just released their “Welcome To The Black Parade” cover a few months ago. That was cool, too.