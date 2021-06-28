glass beach – “Welcome To The Black Parade” (My Chemical Romance Cover)

New Music June 28, 2021 9:54 AM By Chris DeVille

glass beach – “Welcome To The Black Parade” (My Chemical Romance Cover)

New Music June 28, 2021 9:54 AM By Chris DeVille

Post-emo Band To Watch glass beach have not released a full-length statement since 2019’s ambitious the first glass beach album, but they have continued to kick out a steady stream of loosies in the two years since. They’ve done covers, originals, reworkings, you name it — some of which have been exclusive to their paying supporters on Patreon.

One such recording was a cover of My Chemical Romance’s arena-emo masterpiece “Welcome To The Black Parade,” which has now been released to the public. It’s a pretty faithful rendering of the song, meaning it leans into the aggro rock side of glass beach’s sound and doesn’t really incorporate the band’s glitchy chiptune elements. In a statement to press, the band explained that they covered this song for Pride: “Of course queer/trans people latch onto MCR, and to Gerard Way as an icon. These songs and the band as a whole embody and embolden what so many of us are feeling.”

I am no Home Is Where-level emo scholar, but: Think of this as the fifth wave reverently waving at the third wave. Listen below.

Related

The 10 Best My Chemical Romance Songs
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    14 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    11 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford & Sons, Claims That He’s Not Really Far Right, & Says He Shouldn’t Have Apologized For Andy Ngo Tweet

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest