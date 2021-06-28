glass beach – “Welcome To The Black Parade” (My Chemical Romance Cover)

Post-emo Band To Watch glass beach have not released a full-length statement since 2019’s ambitious the first glass beach album, but they have continued to kick out a steady stream of loosies in the two years since. They’ve done covers, originals, reworkings, you name it — some of which have been exclusive to their paying supporters on Patreon.

One such recording was a cover of My Chemical Romance’s arena-emo masterpiece “Welcome To The Black Parade,” which has now been released to the public. It’s a pretty faithful rendering of the song, meaning it leans into the aggro rock side of glass beach’s sound and doesn’t really incorporate the band’s glitchy chiptune elements. In a statement to press, the band explained that they covered this song for Pride: “Of course queer/trans people latch onto MCR, and to Gerard Way as an icon. These songs and the band as a whole embody and embolden what so many of us are feeling.”

I am no Home Is Where-level emo scholar, but: Think of this as the fifth wave reverently waving at the third wave. Listen below.