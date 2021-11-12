Failure – “Headstand”

’90s alt-rock cult heroes Failure broke up in 1997 and then reunited in 2014, and they’ve been active ever since. In 2018, the band released In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind, an album made up of four different EPs. And today, Failure have announced that they will soon return with Wild Type Droid, a new LP that’ll come out in a scant few weeks. They’ve just shared its first single, too.

“Headstand,” Failure’s new single, is a strong example of the way this band can layer sounds and ideas while still maintaining a certain brooding intensity. The track is built on a heavy, sludgy riff, but it piles on melodies and harmonies and hooks, especially as it builds. In a press release, band member Ken Andrews says:

To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure. We’ve been together long enough to know that some of our best ideas come directly from these experimental sessions. For this album, we simply cultivated that methodology for a much longer time than we have in the past. It brought out the trio aspect of the band. There was a feeling we could really push the individual parts further away from each other and let the more interesting and challenging combinations take center stage.

Below, listen to “Headstand” and check out the Wild Type Droid tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Water With Hands”

02 “Headstand”

03 “A Lifetime Of Joy”

04 “Submarines”

05 “Bring Back The Sound”

06 “Mercury Mouth”

07 “Undecided”

08 “Long Division”

09 “Bad Translation”

10 “Half Moon”

Wild Type Droid is out 12/3; pre-order it here.