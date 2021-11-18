We’ve Got A File On You: Guy Garvey

Flying Dream 1 (2021)

Insofar as Elbow has a heavier side, Giants Of All Sizes had a lot more riff-driven tracks. Flying Dream 1 is way on the other side of your sound — the gentlest, most patient, in some ways more retrained side of the band. What was your headspace as you were putting it together?

GUY GARVEY: As with all of us, it was a bewildering time. We did these lockdown videos when we knew we couldn’t continue promoting Giants Of All Sizes. What happened with me personally, my wife’s mother, who was the actress Diana Rigg, was diagnosed with cancer — literally in the same March as the world stopped turning a little bit. She came with us to live. The world really did change in many, may ways. A three-year-old boy in the house; my darling Di, who died in September. Initially, we started with these lockdown tracks. Credited on those lockdown videos — the Elbow Rooms, they’re called — is all the fans that requested each song. They were all going after the gentler, more romantic side of what we do. That’s what they wanted from us. That’s what we really cathartically performed. When I look back at those videos, we all look pretty strung out.

After we’d done it for a while, I was like, “Should we see if we can get something out of this situation?” We could potentially lose two years here. Which, approaching 50, none of us fancied. [Laughs] All my nerves were on the outside, I’m literally living moment to moment, but I do have access to my equipment. I can go into my studio. We’re lucky enough to have neighbors with kids, so when my son Jack was out playing I’d grab a half hour in the bedroom or whatever, throwing these ideas down. At the same time as I was getting to know my darling mother-in-law Di. At the same time as watching my wife walk on water, as it says in the song. I wanted these things down.

The lads were all the their home studios. We’d been working remotely from one another for five years, because of the way we write alongside recording, and a big part of our makeup as a band musically was based on sample culture — early hip-hop, and when we got together it was trip-hop in the Bristol scene. If you listen to the first track on our first album, “Any Day Now,” that’s kind of inspired by DJ Shadow. That was trying to sound sampled. The recording has always been a part of how we work. The difference was, because of everyone’s timetables — everyone had a situation as intense as mine in their own home — we couldn’t work at the same time. Normally, I know Pete’s about to go get the kids but if I need a guitar part I can still phone Mark Potter.

During the whole thing, we had to wait until the end of the day, when everybody in my house was asleep. I’d gotten through another day: I’d get myself the biggest whiskey you’ve ever seen and smoke myself stupid at the back door and listen to what the lads had been doing. Because we weren’t chatting, this was telling me how they were doing. The music was telling me how they were. The lyrics I was writing for their music were more specifically tuned to send a message to them. I could hear when I got “Calm And Happy,” for instance, from Pete, that he was worried. Knowing Pete for 30 years, I knew his main concern would be his kids. So I wrote something about my childhood and by focusing on the era and mentioning actors and actresses peculiar to the northwest of England and scenarios peculiar to England at that time, I was writing a love letter to Peter. That happened with loads of the songs. This communication was a lifeline, it was some kind of progress — the whole stopped clock element of it was freaky. It was letting us know how each of us were.

It had occurred to me, this has been a fairly prolific streak — four Elbow albums in seven years, and you had your solo album as well in 2015. But it seems like this one might not have happened if not for the pandemic, and having the opportunity for this sort of quiet, insular, nighttime writing process.

GARVEY: That’s when all the writing was being done. But also it’s like that really well-observed moment in the Spinal Tap film, when they’re trying to work out what to do next. Derek Smalls says, “What about that musical about the life of Jack The Ripper?” And he says, “Oh, Saucy Jack?” [Laughs] It’s the best improvisation I’ve ever seen. The point is, you have so many ideas over 30 years of the kind of record you’d like to make. The idea of making a quiet record for a quiet night, something you put on and just enjoy being in and being around — you can even talk over it if you like.

We love Chet Baker Sings, we love John Martyn’s Solid Air or Astral Weeks or Joni Mitchell’s Blue. In terms of a record that’s one mood, and exploring more subtly within it. Every Elbow record, on account of there being five and now four of us, has always been really dynamic, dramatic, cinematic, highs and lows. Our favorites live are the most dramatic ones, with the most energy. But our favorite songs we’ve ever written are the subtler side. It wasn’t a case of “Hey we could do this,” it was “What about that thing we’ve always talked about?” Surely now this is the time to do it.

Right, I had been thinking there isn’t another Elbow album that is consistently this kind of mood throughout. Tell me about returning to the figure of the Seldom Seen Kid, that’s a callback to 13 years ago now.

GARVEY: Is it that long? Oh my. That piece of music was Craig’s. Craig programmed that beat — and pretty bloody well, that stuff’s good these days. So, on this new file from Craig, I could hear this gentle, jaunty, but happy drumbeat, and then these woodwinds. The first note says, “What the fuck is going on?” and the second Discord says, “Really, what the fuck is going on?” Then the next two are reassuring and a little sad. As it continues to go bravely down, with as much dissonance as not, you get every emotion that everybody was feeling in that pandemic. Suddenly I’m reminded that Craig is surrounded by his family, which is his favorite thing in the world. Of all the people I know, Craig is the most family-oriented. You only have to mention his kids and he gets misty-eyed. I could hear this man, and I could hear every positive and negative element of what’s happening to him.

So I get to sit in this beautiful piece of music for hours on end staring out the window of my garden, wondering what to put to it and just loving it. Then it unfolds exactly as the lyric goes. I was looking at flowers, there was rain outside the windows, I was very thankful for the rain. I’m looking at old pictures, and my eyes fall on Bryan Glancy, my friend who died in 2006. He was the Seldom Seen Kid. I realized what a fucking nuclear bomb of charm and fun would go off if he’d ever met the woman I married. Because, A., he loved a posh girl, and B., she’s incredibly naughty and so was he. She loved a kind of not-typically-handsome, tousled, quiet artistic type with a glint in his eye. Before she met me, that was exactly her kind. My missus talks a thousand miles an hour and she makes up phrases to fill gaps in her sentences and none of it makes sense but she communicates perfectly. She’s one of the most confident, shining, delightful people I know. And had they met, she may well not be my wife. [Laughs]

While I was thinking about how, fuckin’ hell that’d be a riot had they ever met, I imagined him dancing. I thought, that’s where that pitter-pattery drumbeat is taking me. That’s where this happy but melancholy chord progression is taking me. What my emotionally fluent, artistic friend Craig Potter had done with that piece of music was take me somewhere right in the middle. The most beautiful part was when I’d reached the image of them dancing together, which had to be the conclusion of the lyric, because it’s the most romantic thing — your best friend dancing with the woman you love, it’s only about trust and love. The rest of the guys in Elbow knew and loved Bryan Glancy, and they know and love [my wife] Rachael Stirling, and they know and love me, and they reacted musically to what they knew about that scenario. So the whole thing is a really symbiotic thing that would’ve never happened if one of the pieces was missing.

Asleep In The Back’s 20th Anniversary (2021) And “Scattered Black And Whites” (2001)

So that song calls back to the album The Seldom Seen Kid, but your debut, Asleep In The Back, also turned 20 this year. Was there anything on your mind about that milestone?

GARVEY: It was very significant. I’ll be completely honest with you. Whenever I look at anything prior to Little Fictions, there’s a note of sadness because I’m not in touch with [former Elbow member] Richard Jupp anymore. He’s present, and of course, a fifth of all those things. I was also able to celebrate that record in my mind, listen back to what we were doing then, what I was feeling then, how we were then.

I was so worried. We finally had this opportunity. It isn’t like it is now, where you finish a recording you like and you commit it to the internet and it’s out. For better and for worse, you spent a long time working on a record before you put it out. Because we made the album twice before it was released due to label stuff, it meant that I’d had about four years to consider all the things that could go right or wrong with that record. I remember all those anxieties, all those joys. It ended with being nominated for the Mercury which was the ultimate “fuck you” to everybody that had tried to get in its way.

We managed to keep the vitriol we felt and the anger we felt off the record. We managed to do what we intended in the first place, which was to write as artistically as we could at the time about where we were from and who we were and what we wanted. I listen back to it now, and its ambition — from the opening phases, that’s what it’s saying, “Let’s get out of here, let’s do this.” I love listening to it. I’ve not quite found my singing voice on that record. My vowels haven’t quite flattened to pure Northern as they have these days. It’s just emulating the greats until you do settle into your peculiarities.

With “Scattered Black And Whites,” the first album almost ends with a blueprint of what Elbow would become.

GARVEY: On that record, for all of us, for every reason, it’s still the one. Which is saying something, you know? You got “Powder Blue” and “Newborn” and “Any Day Now” on that record as well. But “Scattered Black And Whites”… it was such an enormous leap for us. It was brave in its simplicity. The drums and the guitar are an unchanging loop, going back to what I was saying about sample culture. The bass is as spare as it could possibly be. And the piano’s deliberately broken. On top of that, I was writing about my childhood for the first time.

I realized I actually had a really lovely childhood when I was writing that song. I fell out with my parents in my late teens. I was kicked out when I was 17. I was still resentful about that when I was in my early twenties. Basically, now — anybody over 30 still talking about what their parents did or didn’t do needs to get to fuck. It’s such a waste of time. But at that point, I was still thinking “They made me this! They took away that!” But in writing that song, when we were far away in France making that record, I realized how much I missed, and what I missed, and that I’d actually had a really lovely time. The teen angst was a divorced thing, had nothing to do with my childhood. As you can tell from the lyrics on this latest record, I’m still remembering my childhood very, very fondly.

You still never admitted which sister it’s about, right?

GARVEY: They all know that it’s about them. [Laughs] I always say it the same way, “Don’t tell the others it’s you.” It’s the way they all ask, they all have their different way that betrays parts of who they are. One of them is like, “I always assumed that was me.” Another’s like, “That was Louise, wasn’t it?” [Laughs]

Peter Gabriel Covering “Mirrorball” And Elbow Covering “Mercy Street” (2010)

It’s one thing to meet your heroes, but seems a bit different to trade songs with each other.

GARVEY: I couldn’t believe it. I know Peter Gabriel and I know his crew at the studio and the labels — I know them well enough to know that it could’ve been oversight that I didn’t know he was doing that song. [Laughs] It’s a very relaxed atmosphere there. It could’ve been, “Did anyone tell them? Oh, no!” But I’d like to think he knew it was going to blow our balls off and decided to keep it until he was done.

I can’t describe it. I’ve met Peter a few good times before I heard it but… hearing our stuff treated so respectfully and throned with a brand new very detailed orchestral arrangement. And the vocal arrangement as well, so different. The places he went sonically with the lyric, it was astonishing. In many ways I still can’t believe it. It’s one of the most amazing things that’s ever happened to me.

I remember how it sounded. I had a pair of Yamaha speakers and they’re reference monitors really. They’re not hi-fi, but they’re heavy reference monitors. When you listen to an orchestra through them, you hear everything. I put it on and I heard this [sings intro orchestration] and I thought, “That’s not ‘Mirrorball,’” and then the opening line — and I just turned the volume up and slid my chair back. I was laughing my head off with tears rolling down my cheeks. If you didn’t know the original and you had a listen to what he did with it, it’s an extraordinary piece of music. The fact that it was based on something we’d done, just unbelievable.

Covering U2’s “Running To Stand Still” (2009)

Is it true that, similarly to Gabriel, U2 hand-picked you for this?

GARVEY: I think they did. I can’t quite remember the details, if I’m honest with you, but I think that was the case. We certainly cite them as an inspiration, especially in the early days. When I met Mark Potter, he had a Joshua Tree poster on his wall and an AC/DC poster on his wall. When we were driving in his dad’s Volvo, picking up the equipment and making the rehearsal happen, yeah, we were only ever listening to U2. We covered “Running To Stand Still” back then when we were learning to play together. We’ve supported U2 a couple of times as well now. They’re an example of a bunch of friends who still play together after many years. They’re a nice bunch to meet and a nice bunch to nod to.

I didn’t actually think about that — not only a musical influence but a spiritual forebears in that way for Elbow, childhood friends sticking together.

GARVEY: When people start giving you business advice and etc., we were told everybody in U2 has a different job to do within the band. I heard a story off a road crew dude, that one member didn’t show up for a tour once on account of problems he was having. They dresses up his guitar tech or drums tech depending on who I’m talking about — you see how great I’d be in court? They dressed him up and he completed the tour for him and got his share of the money. That’s the kind of justice that would be meted out in Elbow as well.

You’re not going to tell me which tour this was.

GARVEY: It might be bollocks.

I always loved the arrangement you guys did of “Running To Stand Still.” It felt true to the song but also brought it into Elbow’s world.

GARVEY: We played it as close the original as we could originally [when we first started the band]. But for the cover, we wanted it to be a little bit different, a little bit interesting.

Robert Plant Covering “The Blanket Of Night” (2016)

Unlike Peter Gabriel, it’s not as obvious that Robert Plant might’ve found his way to Elbow, and “The Blanket Of Night” is not as obvious an Elbow song to cover.

GARVEY: We just heard he was doing it. I was curating the Meltdown festival that time, he was going to come and perform it with a choir of refugees. But it was around the time they were famously in court concerning the rights to “Stairway To Heaven,” so the dates conflicted and he couldn’t do it. But he was very gentlemanly about it, and we still correspond he and I. Again, it was massively flattering. We grew up loving Led Zeppelin. They’re a rite of passage for you, for your kid. I’ll have to explain some of the more adolescent lyrics to my son one day, I’m sure. But he was an adolescent when he wrote them! [Laughs] Nothing you can do about that. I got to tell him when I bought Jack Led Zeppelin IV. I got to email Robert Plant and tell him it’s still a rite of passage.

That song was from the point of view of a refugee couple crossing the English Channel at night, which is something that is happening today. It’s still used as a divisive political tool. There’s still a couple of bodies involved on a weekly basis. It’s perhaps the most damning evidence of “out of sight, out of mind” where human beings are concerned. Everybody knows it happens, everybody knows it’s happening. The language gets more and more divisive and negative. Then somebody publishes a photograph of a baby washed up and everybody remembers what’s happening. The spin involving refugees, in your country as well as ours in recent years, is just appallingly untruthful. We can afford to rehouse and look after anyone who wanted it in the whole fucking world. But any time… it’s just one of those things, a forever thing. It’s our home secretaries making their name in this country by being tough on immigrants.