Dead Best – “Life, Love, And Liberty”

New Music November 15, 2021 11:31 AM By James Rettig

Dead Best – “Life, Love, And Liberty”

New Music November 15, 2021 11:31 AM By James Rettig

Dead Best is a new project from Adam Goren (of Adam And His Package) and Brian Sokel, who have been friends and tourmates for years but never made music together until the pandemic. They are neighbors in Philadelphia and started to work on music together to see what happened. What happened is a whole album, Dead Best, which will be out via Don Giovanni on December 10. Lead single “Life, Love, And Liberty” is fast but frothy, breaking into a sing-songy breakdown after a minute of build-up. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Life, Love, And Liberty”
02 “Dead Teachers”
03 “Deaf, Dumb And Blind”
04 “Zombies Of Love”
05 “The Grind”
06 “Dooms”
07 “Just Sounds”
08 “The Lure”
09 “Stop Me Before”
10 “What God?”
11 “Haunt You”
12 “Cured”
13 “American”

Dead Best is out 12/10 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Timmy T’s “One More Try”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    23 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest