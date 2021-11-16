A Place To Bury Strangers – “Let’s See Each Other”

New Music November 16, 2021 3:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New Music November 16, 2021 3:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Over the summer, NYC post-punk crew A Place To Bury Strangers released an EP, Hologram and announced a lineup change, with John Fedowitz on bass and Sandra Fedowitz of Ceremony East Coast on drums. Now, A Place To Bury Strangers are back with news of a new album, See Through You. Along with the news is a single, “Let’s See Each Other,” which also gets a video treatment.

Directed by David Pelletier, the video is a shadowy mixture of lighting effects and psychedelic visualizations befitting the live experience. In keeping with that theme, the band via a press release says “Let’s See Each Other” is all about reuniting with friends.

Watch “Let’s See Each Other” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nice Of You To Be There For Me”
02 “I’m Hurt”
03 “Let’s See Each Other”
04 “So Low”
05 “Dragged In A Hole”
06 “Ringing Bells”
07 “I Disappear (When You’re Near)”
08 “Anyone But You”
09 “My Head Is Bleeding”
10 “Broken”
11 “Hold On Tight”
12 “I Don’t Know How You Do It”
13 “Love Reaches Out”

See Through You is out 2/4 via Dedstrange.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

