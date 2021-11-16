Earlier this year, the Antlers — aka Peter Silberman and Michael Lerner — put out their first new album in seven years, Green To Gold. Now, the duo has shared a surprise EP, Losing Light, containing four reimagined songs from Green To Gold.

“How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory 50 years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation?” Silberman says of what he asked himself prior to recording. “I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference.”

He adds: ”Following this premise of Green To Gold as if remembered from the distant future, we began to reassemble pieces of several songs in different iterations — the earliest versions and demos, pieces of the album versions, and newly created recordings. To bring them all into the same world, we processed each of these elements in ways that would repeatedly age them backwards and forwards, as if being blasted into the past, then flung into the future.”

Listen to the EP below.

<a href="https://theantlers.bandcamp.com/album/losing-light">Losing Light by The Antlers</a>

The Antlers have also mapped out a lengthy 2022 tour. Check those dates out below.

03/25 Berlin, DE @ Lido

03/27 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

03/28 Stockholm, SE @ Slaktykrykan

03/29 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

03/30 Copenhagen, DK @ Bremem Teater

04/01 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Hall

04/02 Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij

04/03 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

04/05 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

04/06 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

04/08 Dublin, IR @ Academy

04/09 Limerick, IR @ Dolans

04/11 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

04/12 Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room

04/14 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

04/15 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

05/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/06 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/07 Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround

05/08 Durham, NC @ Hayti Center

05/09 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/10 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/12 Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

05/13 Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre

05/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

05/17 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/18 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church

05/21 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

05/23 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/24 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/27 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/29 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

05/31 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/02 Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/03 Toronto, Ontario @ Great Hall

06/04 Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral

06/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair