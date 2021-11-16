The Antlers Release Surprise EP With Four Green To Gold Reworks

New Music November 16, 2021 12:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky

The Antlers Release Surprise EP With Four Green To Gold Reworks

New Music November 16, 2021 12:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier this year, the Antlers — aka Peter Silberman and Michael Lerner — put out their first new album in seven years, Green To Gold. Now, the duo has shared a surprise EP, Losing Light, containing four reimagined songs from Green To Gold.

“How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory 50 years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation?” Silberman says of what he asked himself prior to recording. “I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference.”

He adds:  ”Following this premise of Green To Gold as if remembered from the distant future, we began to reassemble pieces of several songs in different iterations — the earliest versions and demos, pieces of the album versions, and newly created recordings. To bring them all into the same world, we processed each of these elements in ways that would repeatedly age them backwards and forwards, as if being blasted into the past, then flung into the future.”

Listen to the EP below.

The Antlers have also mapped out a lengthy 2022 tour. Check those dates out below.

03/25 Berlin, DE @ Lido
03/27 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
03/28 Stockholm, SE @ Slaktykrykan
03/29 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
03/30 Copenhagen, DK @ Bremem Teater
04/01 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Hall
04/02 Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij
04/03 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
04/05 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
04/06 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
04/08 Dublin, IR @ Academy
04/09 Limerick, IR @ Dolans
04/11 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
04/12 Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room
04/14 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
04/15 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
05/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg 
05/06 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church 
05/07 Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround 
05/08 Durham, NC @ Hayti Center
05/09 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/10 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/12 Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub 
05/13 Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre
05/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
05/17 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom 
05/18 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church  
05/21 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club 
05/23 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
 05/24 Seattle, WA @ Neumos 
05/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge 
05/27 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater 
05/29 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café 
05/31 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall 
05/02 Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/03 Toronto, Ontario @ Great Hall
06/04 Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral
06/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 hours ago

    Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest