The Antlers Release Surprise EP With Four Green To Gold Reworks
Earlier this year, the Antlers — aka Peter Silberman and Michael Lerner — put out their first new album in seven years, Green To Gold. Now, the duo has shared a surprise EP, Losing Light, containing four reimagined songs from Green To Gold.
“How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory 50 years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation?” Silberman says of what he asked himself prior to recording. “I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference.”
He adds: ”Following this premise of Green To Gold as if remembered from the distant future, we began to reassemble pieces of several songs in different iterations — the earliest versions and demos, pieces of the album versions, and newly created recordings. To bring them all into the same world, we processed each of these elements in ways that would repeatedly age them backwards and forwards, as if being blasted into the past, then flung into the future.”
Listen to the EP below.
The Antlers have also mapped out a lengthy 2022 tour. Check those dates out below.
03/25 Berlin, DE @ Lido
03/27 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
03/28 Stockholm, SE @ Slaktykrykan
03/29 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
03/30 Copenhagen, DK @ Bremem Teater
04/01 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Hall
04/02 Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij
04/03 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
04/05 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
04/06 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
04/08 Dublin, IR @ Academy
04/09 Limerick, IR @ Dolans
04/11 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
04/12 Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room
04/14 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
04/15 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
05/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/06 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
05/07 Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround
05/08 Durham, NC @ Hayti Center
05/09 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/10 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/12 Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
05/13 Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre
05/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
05/17 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/18 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church
05/21 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
05/23 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
05/24 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/27 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/29 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
05/31 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/02 Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/03 Toronto, Ontario @ Great Hall
06/04 Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral
06/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair