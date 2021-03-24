If you’ve been watching the Antlers’ music videos during this album cycle — for advance tracks “Wheels Roll Home” and “It Is What It Is” and “Solstice” and “Just One Sec” — you’ve seen part of the Green To Gold film already. Directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup, the story features contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber in a farmhouse in the Catskills and explores “multiple, non-linear time slices of their life together over its rich and dynamic course.”

Green To Gold is a vivid batch of plaintive indie ballads, songs tinged with roots-rock, ornate ’70s pop, and a whole spectrum of gorgeous sounds in between. Peter Silberman’s voice continues to quaver with in the midst of it all with a pleasing mix of strength and fragility, translating scenes from his own life into ambiguous drama. It’s an album well worth your time. You can check out the film here.

Green To Gold is out 3/26 on Anti.