The Antlers – “Just One Sec”

Next month, the Antlers are releasing their first new album in seven years, Green To Gold. They’ve been teasing it out over the last few months, sharing a handful of tracks including “Wheels Roll Home,” “It Is What It Is,” and “Solstice.” Today, they’ve got another one out, “Just One Sec,” a starry and slow one that exudes patience and contentedness, a far cry from the conflicted fervency of the band’s heyday.

“This song’s about the difficulty of escaping your reputation with someone you’ve closely known for a long time,” Peter Silberman said in a statement. “The sentiment of ‘Just One Sec’ is an experiment with temporarily dropping the story between the two of you, offering and receiving momentary forgiveness, and experiencing that freedom. The idea was born out of a meditation retreat I attended a couple years ago, and the instructions of one meditation that I found particularly powerful.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Green To Gold is out 3/26 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.