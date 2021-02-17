The Antlers – “Just One Sec”

Shervin Lainez

New Music February 17, 2021 10:08 AM By James Rettig

The Antlers – “Just One Sec”

Shervin Lainez

New Music February 17, 2021 10:08 AM By James Rettig

Next month, the Antlers are releasing their first new album in seven years, Green To Gold. They’ve been teasing it out over the last few months, sharing a handful of tracks including “Wheels Roll Home,” “It Is What It Is,” and “Solstice.” Today, they’ve got another one out, “Just One Sec,” a starry and slow one that exudes patience and contentedness, a far cry from the conflicted fervency of the band’s heyday.

“This song’s about the difficulty of escaping your reputation with someone you’ve closely known for a long time,” Peter Silberman said in a statement. “The sentiment of ‘Just One Sec’ is an experiment with temporarily dropping the story between the two of you, offering and receiving momentary forgiveness, and experiencing that freedom. The idea was born out of a meditation retreat I attended a couple years ago, and the instructions of one meditation that I found particularly powerful.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Green To Gold is out 3/26 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: U2’s “With Or Without You”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Nostalgia, Ultra Turns 10

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Katy Kirby Cool Dry Place

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest